Russian Soldiers Force Residents Of Tokmak, Polohy To Vote In Sham Elections

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the United News nationwide telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Today is the fourth day that the enemies go to every house and apartment in the front-line territories, such as Polohy, Tokmak, and Molochansk. They go from one house to the next, forcing our residents to vote. These are armed soldiers and Russian guardsmen who go from one house to another," he said.

According to Fedorov, the invaders return to those houses or places where people had not opened the doors.

As reported, the invaders promised to pay 10,000 rubles to the members of fake polling stations.