According to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, a new UN plan to revive the Black Sea grain deal calls for re-connecting Russian agricultural lender Rosselkhozbank to the SWIFT interbank messaging system.



The plan, based on the newspaper, also calls for unfreezing the EU-frozen assets of Russian fertilizer manufacturers. The two offers, that were developed with Turkish mediation, "constitute a suitable basis for the revival of the deal," according to Fidan, were made.



However, Maria Zakharova, a representative for the Russian foreign ministry, stated on her Telegram account that she did not anticipate the "new" suggestions to succeed.



“The new package of UN proposals on the grain deal implies reconnecting Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT and unfreezing the assets of Russian companies… This was all ‘implied’ before, only it never worked,” she posted.



A letter with "a set of concrete proposals" to restart the grain deal was delivered to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who made the announcement previously in the week. He stated that the goal was to "to allow for more effective access of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets at adequate prices." but he did not go into further detail at the time. A Russian diplomat close to Lavrov, though, informed Reuters that Guterres' letter "simply summed up previous UN ideas, which didn't fly" and contained "no revelations."

