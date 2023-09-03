Brazil oil, gas output hit one-month record high

(MENAFN) Oil and gas output in Brazil hit a one-month record high in July, exceeding the earlier record put in June, oil regulator ANP showed this week.



Production amounted to 4.48 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in August, statistics revealed. Crude output alone increased by 18.6 percent from year to year to 3.51 million barrels per day (bpd).



The regulator added that natural gas output rose by 13.6 percent to 154.08 million cubic meters a day.



Private oil firms are going to support Brazil’s crude output by as far as 75 percent from 1.221 million barrel per day (bpd) in 2023 to 2.123 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2030, investigation and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie earlier estimated.



International oil majors such as Shell, Equinor, TotalEnergies, Repsol Sinopec Brasil S.A., as well as Petrogal are anticipated to be between the high manufacturers as a result of their corporations with state-run Petrobras in pre-salt fields, as stated by Wood Mackenzie.

