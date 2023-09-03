'For A Brighter Future' Campaign Highlights Parents' Role In Building Healthy Home Environment

Doha, Qatar: The importance of developing and implementing parenting education programs to create a healthier, more cohesive family framework for future generations has been highlighted by the Doha International Family Institute. The "For a Brighter Future" campaign aims to show how programs that support parents in nurturing children can positively impact and enhance their caregiving techniques and interactions with children.

The campaign comes as a result of the evidence gathered by Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) – a member of Qatar Foundation – that highlights how the skills and knowledge required by parents in Qatar can be strengthened through participating in these programs to enhance family bonds and unity.

A report conducted by DIFI on parenting programs highlighted that these programs in the Arab region focused on capacity-building, family counseling – especially for at-risk families – protection from domestic violence and illness, parental skills, early childhood treatment, problematic behavior management, and family planning.



Ports in Qatar see 19% jump in container volumes

D'reesha 2023 to foster cultural exchange, creativity First week of new academic year records 80% attendance

At a glance, research shows that parental programs fall under four categories: parental (family) support, parent education, parental training, and intervention.

In the report conducted by DIFI on parenting programs, most programs in the Arab region fell under the“Education” category at 32%, followed by“parental support” at 27%,“parental training” at 25%, and“intervention” at 17%.

Dr. Sharifa Noman Al-Emadi, Executive Director of DIFI, said:“Investing in parenting programs and positive parenting is of great importance, as it contributes to achieving goals that go beyond the well-being of a child; it is the empowerment of future generations. Through this campaign, we encourage both mother and father to attend more parenting education programs to help them navigate through the journey of different stages of a child's life.”

During a related study on 'Adolescent well-being in Qatar' in 2020, DIFI reported that adolescents who cultivate strong bonds with their families, participate in organized activities such as sports and recreational pursuits, and maintain healthy lifestyles are less inclined to engage in harmful behaviors compared to their peers.

The“For a Brighter Future” campaign offers an opportunity for open dialogue within the Qatari society to emphasize the importance of parenting and parenting programs, and how any challenges faced by Qatari families can be addressed. It also serves as a platform for introducing parenting education programs aimed at enhancing the overall quality of care children receive.