Eritrea - Diaspora Nationals Commemorate 62Nd Anniversary Of Armed Struggle For Independence

Eritrean nationals in Riyadh and its environs, Saudi Arabia, and Doha, Qatar, commemorated the 62nd

Anniversary of the beginning of the armed struggle for independence.

The commemoration event conducted on 31 August at the premises of the Embassy of Eritrea in Riyadh featured cultural and artistic performances depicting the day.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Abdurahman Emmam, chairman of the Eritrean Community in Riyadh and its environs gave a briefing on the deep meaning of the day to the Eritrean people.

Likewise, nationals residing in Doha, Qatar on their part, enthusiastically commemorated the 62nd

Anniversary of the armed struggle for independence on 1 September.

At the event, Mr. Mohammed-Osman Musa, First Secretary at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Reshid Yasin, chairman of the Eritrean community, and Mr. Tahir Mohammed Arey, chairman of the Holidays coordinating committee delivered speeches depicting the day.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic performances.