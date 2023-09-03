Quran desecrations charge Sweden with nearly USD200,000

(MENAFN) Constant actions of despoliation of Islam's holy book, the Quran, in the last nine months has charged Sweden almost USD200,000, regional media stated on Saturday.



Provoking actions of Quran burnings by Swedish-Danish statesman Rasmus Paludan, as well as Salwan Momika, an Iraqi immigrant residing in Stockholm, has drawn 2.2 million Swedish Krona (about USD199,300) from the Nordic nation, as stated by a Swedish broadcaster.



The statement declared that these activities increased the price as a result of the placement of extra police officers and interrupted the regular tasks of lots of them.



Together with Denmark, Sweden has come under heavy fire for allowing public destruction of the Quran while maintaining police protection.



Paludan, the president of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, has scorched copies of the Muslim holy book, the Quran, in the Swedish towns of Malmo, Norrkoping, Jonkoping, as well as Stockholm, including in Easter in 2022.

