Bbc Tv Channel Must Put End To Armenian Separatism Propaganda - Azerbaijani Press Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3. BBC TV channel
should put an end to propaganda of Armenian separatism, the
Azerbaijani Press Council says in a statement, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN03092023000187011040ID1106999857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.