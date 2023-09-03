Azerbaijan, China Discuss Further Development Of Economic Relations (Photo)

"At the event titled "Invest in China Year: The Promotion Conference on Greater Openness in the Service Sector," held as part of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), we emphasized the significance of the service sector in enhancing global partnerships. Within the conference, we exchanged views on the potential for further development of Azerbaijan-China economic relations with the Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, Wang Wentao", the minister wrote.

Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is scheduled.

In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising infrastructure development projects.

On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment cooperation with China.