Azerbaijan, China Discuss Further Development Of Economic Relations (Photo)

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov took part in the event "Year of
Investment in China: conference on promoting greater openness in
the service sector" within his visit to China, the minister wrote
on X, Trend reports.
"At the event titled "Invest in China Year: The Promotion
Conference on Greater Openness in the Service Sector," held as part
of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), we
emphasized the significance of the service sector in enhancing
global partnerships. Within the conference, we exchanged views on
the potential for further development of Azerbaijan-China economic
relations with the Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of
China, Wang Wentao", the minister wrote.
Meanwhile, the delegation headed by Jabbarov is on an official
visit to China. Within the framework of the visit, the opening of
the Azerbaijan Trading House in Beijing among other events is
scheduled.
In addition, during the visit to China, the delegation headed by
the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan discussed cooperation within
the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" initiative and promising
infrastructure development projects.
On September 1, Azerbaijan signed an agreement on investment
cooperation with China.
