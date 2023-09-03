Ukrainian Operators Train On Robotic Platforms Supplied By Army Of Drones Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian military has already undergone combat training on the Rys (Lynx) robotic platforms, handed over to the Armed Forces as part of the Army of Drones project.
Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A few days ago, we handed over 25 Shablia (Saber) combat turrets and five Rys ground platforms to the front. The equipment was distributed among 10 units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, which are fighting along the entire front line," he noted. Read also: SBU offers no comment on reports of“cardboard drones ” attacking Kursk airfield
According to Fedorov, the military has learned to operate turrets and ground platforms as quickly as possible and will soon employ them against the Russians on the battlefield.
"Robotic systems in combination with drones will helphit the occupiers more effectively. There will be more technology at the front. We are working to this end 24/7", the minister emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, 1,000 units of equipment, including Ukrainian-made automated turrets and robotic ground platforms, are being sent to the front lines within the framework of the Army of Drones project.
