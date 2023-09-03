Ukraine Today Has Unmatched Variety Of Air Defense Systems At Service Air Force Spox

This was said by the spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"Today, we already have such a variety of air defense equipment, which can't be found anywhere in the whole world. As our soldiers with the air defense units joke, it is a kind of vinaigrette... All these air defense systems work and yield results, complementing the Soviet-era equipment, Soviet systems that still operate quite effectively here. These are the S-300s, Buk-M1s, and S-125s," Ihnat said.

He noted that the ground air defense system could be supplemented by the F-16 fighter jets, which could actively destroy cruise missiles and drones launched by invaders.

According to the spokesperson, increasing the number of anti-aircraft defense capabilities will allow Ukraine to better protect energy facilities from Russian attacks.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhnyi, during a phone call with the Chief of Defense Staff of the Kingdom of Denmark, General Flemming Lentfer, discussed the training of Ukrainian pilots and maintenance specialists on F-16 aircraft.