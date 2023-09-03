Ukrainian Drone Hits Russia's Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower In Luhansk Region

That's according to Artem Lysohor , the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The 92 Separate Assault Brigade's Achilles Company operating unmanned attack aircraft systems used an FPV drone to destroy a TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system worth $3 million," Lysohor noted.

He noted that the system's crew was also eliminated in the strike.

TOS-1A Solntsepyok is a 220mm heavy salvo flamethrower system, mounted on the T-72 tank chassis. The system fires off 3700mm-long thermobaric unguided rockets, weighing 217 kg each.