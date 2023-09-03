Russian Bomb Hits Schoolyard In Izium District

That's according to Oleh Syniehubov , the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians struck the villages of Cherneshchyna and Shyykivka in the Izium district with guided aerial bombs. In Cherneshchyna, a bomb hit a local schoolyard," Syniehubov said.

According to his report, the occupiers damaged a household and a number of commercial premises in Shyykivka. No casualties were reported.

Syniehubov noted that in the past day, the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts came under enemy fire.

"In particular, enemy artillery, mortars and aviation hit Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchanski Khutory, Varvarivka, Kamianka, and other settlements," Syniehubov added.

Bomb squads with the State Emergency Service inspected more than 4.5 hectares of terrain, neutralizing 55 explosive objects in the past day.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, almost 1,500 people were evacuated from the Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, after the mandatory evacuation was announced. In total, about 12,000 citizens need to be moved from the area to safer locations.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram