Ukraine's Forces Advancing In Bakhmut Direction - Commander Syrskyi

This was announced on Telegram by Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi , Commander of the Ground Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"The Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces continue to advance on this part of the front. Our soldiers steadily destroy Russian military equipment and manpower," the commander noted.

Syrskyi also posted a video showing the 22nd Separate Mechanized Brigade on a mission, involving a BM-21 Grad MLRS crew performance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine's Air Force 10 times hit enemy manpower and equipment clusters and three anti-aircraft missile systems in the past day.

Units of Ukraine's missile and artillery forces struck six Russian manpower and weapons clusters, 12 artillery systems in firing positions, two ammunition depots, two control points, and an anti-aircraft missile system, the General Staff reported.

Photo: AFU General Staff