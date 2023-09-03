Deputy head of the Russian Security Council/Dmitry Medvedev/Photo/TASS.

Dmitry Medvedev opened a meeting in the Far Eastern District, emphasizing the importance of discussing critical staffing matters. He mentioned that around 280,000 individuals have been contractually enlisted in the Russian Armed Forces since January 1, according to Defense Ministry data.

“Letcontinue discussing the critical topic that gatheredhere, this time in the Far Eastern District. This time, I meet heads of regions of the [Russian] Federation in person, given the significant staffing work,” Medvedev said when opening the meeting.“According to data from the Defense Ministry, about 280,000 persons were enlisted by contracts to ranks of the [Russian] Armed Forces since January 1,” he noted, as cited by TASS News Agency.

Medvedev highlighted that among the contract enlistments, some were from the reserve, while others volunteered to join.

Since February 2022, a conflict has erupted between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in hundreds of casualties and the displacement of millions from Ukraine.

Western nations, including NATO, provide Ukraine with financial and military support to counter Russia and reclaim lost territories.

This suggests a near-term resolution to the conflict seems unlikely, with prospects for peace remaining distant.