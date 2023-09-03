Syrian armed forces murder infant, injures 4 people in Idlib

(MENAFN) Civilian guard sources declared on Saturday that more than one infant was murdered and four people injured in a raid by Syrian armed forces in a town in eastern Idlib.
The army, which is placed in the Saraqib province of Idlib, as well as Iranian-backed foreign terrorist factions, hurled a strike on Sarmin village in eastern Idlib with ground-to-ground arms.
Turkey as well as Russia contracted in September 2018 to convert Idlib into a de-escalation zone where actions of violence are clearly banned.
The Syrian regime as well as its associates, though, have constantly violated the rules of the cease-fire, starting continuous raids within the zone.
Syria has been involved in a brutal civil conflict since the beginning of 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime repressed pro-democracy demonstrations with unforeseen violence.
Hundreds of thousands of citizens have been murdered and at least 10 million others evacuated, based on the United Nation’s calculates.
