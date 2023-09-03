Taiwan displaces thousands as it prepares for Typhoon Haikui

(MENAFN) Thousands of people have been displaced in Taiwan as Typhoon Haikui is anticipated to cause heavy rain as well as sturdy winds to the island's south and east ahead of shifting westward to China's southeastern Fujian district.



Almost 3,000 people were exiled and national flights were revoked by the Island's two main airlines as Haikui is expected to make arrival on Sunday evening, a regional newspaper declared.



Administrations have revoked classes and announced a break for employees in many nations as well as towns in the east and south before the landfall of the typhoon, the initial to make arrival on the island and go across its central mountain scale since 2019.



Haikui is an extremely weaker storm than Typhoon Saola that struck Hong Kong and the southern Chinese city of Guangdong on Saturday.



It is anticipated to be just a Category 1 or 2 typhoon when it strikes Taiwan, based on Tropical Storm Risk.

