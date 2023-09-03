Charlie Walk, Founder Of Walk This Way, Interviews Trial Attorney Richard Golub

Los Angeles, California, 30th August 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Charlie Walk has established an impressive career built on his strong connections and unique set of skills. His Walk This Way podcast is a testament to his ability to tap into a wide range of industries and provide insightful information to his listeners. With a background in the music industry, Charlie approaches each episode with a deep sense of curiosity, exploring new topics with the enthusiasm of an explorer.

In a recent episode Charlie Walk gets up-close and personal with the legendary Attorney, Richard Golub. Known as the best lawyer in the world, Richard has spent decades fighting high-profile cases, including those involving Donald Trump, Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, and other well-known personalities. In this candid conversation, Richard shares his life's journey from scrappy beginnings in Worcester, MA to becoming the reputable legal powerhouse he is today. Charlie and Richard also delve into Richard's memoir, 'Ruckus,' a gritty tale that delves into his life of mishaps, drunken brawling, and his brushes with law enforcement.

Growing up in a poor neighborhood can be a tough experience for anyone, but for Richard Golub, it was the driving force that propelled him to pursue his dreams and leave poverty behind. As a young boy, he worked as a stock boy in his father's grocery store, where a majority of the checks would bounce. He witnessed his father's struggles firsthand and felt the sting of being demeaned for being poor by an ex-girlfriend. But instead of allowing this to discourage him, he used it as fuel for his anger and determination to succeed. Richard pursued his dream of becoming the most effective trial lawyer on both sides and moved to New York to accomplish this. It wasn't an easy journey, but through hard work and consistent effort, he was able to keep up with some of the biggest names in the game. The first time he stepped into a courtroom, he realized that this was where he felt most comfortable, his voice came to him loud and clear. Richard credits his success to the words he learned as a kid, and the fact that he was able to use them to create a career that allowed him to escape poverty is truly inspiring.

Charlie Walk is intrigued by the diverse range of cases that lawyer Richard Golub has tackled throughout his career. From international politics to art and music, Golub's practice covers a broad spectrum of legal matters. In a riveting interview, Walk delves into the specifics of some of Golub's most high-profile cases, including those involving iconic figures like Brook Shields, Bob Dylan, and Donald Trump. This episode promises to offer exclusive insights and information into some of the most famlegal battles in recent history, making it essential viewing for anyone fascinated by the intersection of law and celebrity culture.

With 25 episodes already released, this podcast is full of fascinating interviews with business leaders, entrepreneurs, doctors, artists, and more.

