Bitdelta Extends Its Reach By Launching Operations In Turkey To Strengthen Global Presence

Istanbul, Turkey, 31 August 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Following its remarkable global launch and winning the award for the Most Comprehensive Asset Coverage 2023 at the Money Expo Mumbai, BitDelta , the pioneering trading platform, is taking a significant stride forward by introducing its services to the Turkish region. This expansion is in line with BitDelta's mission to provide comprehensive and accessible trading solutions worldwide and marks a pivotal move towards catering to the growing demand for diverse investment options in Turkey.

With BitDelta TR , Turkish users can now access BitDelta's comprehensive range of products and services through the tailored BitDelta website designed specifically to meet their language and operational preferences. Turkey as a region has shown significant growth this year alone as reports highlight a 40% increase in the adoption of cryptocurrencies following the rough economic conditions faced by Turkish citizens with soaring inflation and an unstable Lira.

Recognizing this remarkable growth and potential of the Turkish crypto market, BitDelta aims to deliver a seamless and user-friendly experience that caters to the unique needs of local traders. The expansion is poised to provide Turkish traders with a comprehensive and secure platform, empowering them to navigate the intricate world of trading with confidence.

In addition to its cryptocurrency offerings, BitDelta boasts a wide range of services, from Derivatives Trading , Loan Services , Launchpad , Crypto Converters , Buy Crypto with Card , SafePass program and its flagship service called OTC Leverage . With the OTC Leverage service, users are able to unearth the full potential of their initial capital by receiving leveraged funds to purchase cryptocurrencies of their choice.

Regarding the expansion, a BitDelta spokesperson highlighted the platform's mission to make every trade count and help ignite the financial journey of its users. They further stated“We believe in democratizing access to diverse investment opportunities. With our expansion into Turkey, we aim to offer a secure and engaging platform that empowers traders of all levels to shape their diverse investment journeys”

To commemorate BitDelta's expansion into this region, the platform will also be releasing a series of exciting campaigns, including pre-funded accounts, trading competitions, token listings and more in the following weeks. These initiatives will all be communicated through newly launched BitDelta TR Socials handles on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and Telegram.

Prepare to seize your financial future and unlock the limitless potential of trading with BitDelta by signing up today .

About BitDelta:

BitDelta is a global trading platform servicing 120+ countries with a mission to revolutionize the financial landscape by empowering young individuals and ambitiinvestors to ignite their trading journey.

The platform offers a comprehensive trading experience through a range of innovative features, like Spot Trading, MT5 Trading, Derivatives Trading, Card Crypto Purchases, OTC Leverage, Token Launchpad Services and more. Along with these features, BitDelta users are able to diversify their portfolios into a variety of assets like cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, stocks and forex, all while using a highly secure asset custodian.

With a steadfast commitment to making trading accessible for all, BitDelta aims to create a sophisticated and engaging trading experience where every trade counts.

To learn more about BitDelta, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Instagram