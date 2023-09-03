Opside Alpha Testnet Gala Pre-View: Prepare For Glory!

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)
Hong Kong, China, 31st August 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Mark your calendars for September 6th, as the Opside Alpha TesGala is about to make its grand entrance, offering a seamless and barrier-free experience to users around the globe. The Pre-alpha Tesconcluded successfully, smoothly transitioning into the Alpha Tesphase in the early hours of the 23rd. Opside's official team has taken community feedback to heart, reflecting on the pre-alpha Tesand making several adjustments to introduce fresh new gameplay for this alpha event. Get ready for an exciting journey!
Embark on a New Adventure: Opside Alpha TesGala
Similar to the Opside pre-alpha Testnet, the alpha event will unfold on Galxe, paving the way for a unique and immersive experience. Prepare to traverse through five captivating chapters: Prelude, Chronicles, Resonance, Odyssey, and Serenade. Each section promises a thrilling escapade, curated to ignite your sense of adventure. Engage in a series of simple tasks, unlock the point mystery boxes, and earn loyalty points. Furthermore, let your enthusiasm shine as you invite friends to join – the potential to earn extra invitation rewards is simply too compelling to ignore!
Choose Your Team: The Battle for Glory
Step into the Alpha phase empowered by choice. Visit our official website and pledge your allegiance to a team – a decision that once made, remains steadfast. As the participant count grows, the prize pool flourishes, reaching a remarkable 1 million loyalty points. The winning team will divide the rewards based on each member's contribution ratio. But that's not all – for those who align themselves with a team before September 6th, an additional 10% point boost will be seamlessly integrated into their final reward. Let your allegiance be known, and let the battle for glory commence! Choose your team now:
Rise to Prominence: The Ranking Rewards
Witness the dawn of a new era with Opside's introduction of the Leaderboard . Visit our official website to track your earned points and corresponding rankings throughout the Alpha Tesperiod. Whether you're a Validator, CPU miner, GPU miner, a general user, or a visionary project developer, dedicated points leaderboards and enticing ranking rewards await your exploration.
A Vision Beyond: ZK Ecosystem Projects
Opside's commitment to fostering innovation extends to project developers. Brace yourself for the Million Grants Incentive Program, an initiative tailored to zkEVM application chains built via Opside ZK-Rollup Launchbase . And that's not all – the doors to the ZK-Rollup Launchbase whitelist applications are widening, enabling MVP-staprojects to participate. Monthly rankings on the Opside leaderboard will determine the top 5 zkEVM application chains, earning them coveted Token Grants. Date: 6th Sep – 31st Dec, 2023 Apply & Build No
*10 million IDE rewards, 2.5 million monthly for top 5 rollup projects. Token rewards have a 12-month cliff + 48-month vesting.
Key Stones: Validators and Miners With a resilient network comprising over 17,000 validators, Opside's dedication ensures seamless network operations. New validators are welcome to apply through , contributing to a stable network and reaping rewarding outcomes. Validator operational requirements align with the Pre-alpha Testnet, ensuring a consistent experience. Prepare for a game-changing announcement – in early September, Opside will embrace zkSync support and usher in GPU ZKP mining. Tailored to the diverse mining community, CPU and GPU reward pools will be introduced. Miners can embrace their preferred approach, each leading to testing, rewards, and a promising future. As for CPU and GPU requirements, stay tuned for the upcoming hardware specifications!
A Collective Journey: Shaping the Narrative
Once again, we express profound gratitude for the unwavering support of the global Opside community. Your dedication propelsforward on an innovative journey! Community synergy yields collective wisdom, uniting unique experiences for profound breakthroughs. Each interaction and shared story weaves a tapestry of knowledge, enriching individual paths and the entire ecosystem.
At this Alpha TesGala's edge, we invite each of you to shape our collective narrative. Your contributions are vital, and engagement pivotal. Together, we forge a resonating ZK-RaaS future! For additional information and business inquiries, please contact:
