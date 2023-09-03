Tennessee Human Rights Day 2023: Dignity, Freedom, And Justice For All

The Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day will take place in person on December 7th.

Tennessee, United states, 1st September 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Tennesseans will gather on December 7, 2023 to celebrate International Human Rights Day. During the event, leaders are acknowledged, and awards will go to human rights champions in three categories: Rising Advocate, Outstanding Service and Lifetime Achievement.

The planning committee has just announced the theme of the 2023 event will be“Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All,” matching the United Nations' theme for the day which is also the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

A committee of human rights organizations, nonprofits, and advocates, including the Tennessee Human Rights Commission, Metro Human Relations Commission, United Nations Association, Amnesty International, Tennessee United for Human Rights, the Church of Scientology, and others, work together each year to plan the event.

“Human Rights Day gives the community a chance to acknowledge advocates and leaders while also learning more about what human rights really mean for all people,” says planning committee chair Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology in Nashville.

The event will also have speakers, entertainment and variexhibits from human rights organizations. All information regarding the event can be found on the website .