'Let's Go': Ronaldo Celebrates 850Th Career Goal In Al Nassr Win

Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 7:43 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 850th career goal as Al Nassr won 5-1 at Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.
Ronaldo scored his sixth goal in his last three games and claimed two assists as Al Nassr recorded a third straight league victory. Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet.
"Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let's go @AlNassrFC.. 850 career goals and still counting!” the 38-year-old Ronaldo posted on social media.
After Al Nassr lost their first two league games this term, last season's runners-up, who have scored 14 goals in their last three games, are now just four points off leaders Al-Hilal.
Ronaldo is the league's top scorer this season with six goals, one ahead of former Liverpool forward Mane.
