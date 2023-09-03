Khalifa International Award For Date Palm And Agricultural Innovation Publishes Two New Scientific Books

ABU DHABI, 3rd September, 2023 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, praised the Award's General Secretariat efforts and keenness to translate the vision of the UAE's wise leadership in disseminating specialised scientific knowledge, with the aim of developing the date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation sectors, as part of its strategic objectives, as well as benefiting from varinational and regional experiences to develop the date palm cultivation and production, in accordance to the best international practices.

This was confirmed by Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary-General of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, on the occasion of the issuance of two new scientific books, the first book entitled "Dates Manufacturing " by Prof. Samir Al-Shaker, an international expert in the production and manufacture of dates, and the second book entitled "Organic Agriculture" by Prof. Dr. Magdy Mohamed Kenawy, Senior Consultant of Plant Protection.

Dr. Zaid then indicated that the“Dates Manufacturing” book includes several basic topics focusing on the economic and technical feasibility study of establishing a date factory, the technical study stage of the project, and procedures to be followed during the establishment phase. This is in addition to the conditions and standards to be taken into account in the design of buildings and facilities associated with it, as well as the stages of preparation.

As for the“Organic Agriculture” book, Dr. Zaid, then added that this book is of great importance, as it presents the history, principles, and objectives of organic agriculture, as well as the fundamental differences between traditional agricultural systems and organic agriculture. It also presents the mechanisms of transformation from traditional agriculture to organic agriculture, the environmental benefits of organic agriculture, the rules and standards governing such agriculture, as well as fertilization, pest control and weed control strategies in organic agriculture