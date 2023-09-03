Ibpc Qatar Visits Gbcq And Ahk Qatar

Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts in fostering close cooperation with German Companies desirof doing business in Qatar, IBPC Qatar visited the German Business Council Qatar (GBCQ) and AHK Qatar at their office in Doha on 31 August 2023.

IBPC President JafferSadik along with Vice Presidents Abdul Sathar, KP Ashraf and Manoj Megchiani met with Henning Zimmermann (GBCQ Chairman), Herbert Klausner (GBCQ Vice Chairman), Jens Schuster & Elias Chedid (GBCQ Board Members), and Rebecca Krey (AHK Representative) to discuss areas of mutual cooperation and hosting joint networking events for the benefit of German and Indian Businesspersons and Professionals in Qatar, as well has possibilities of hosting of visiting business delegations from Germany for doing business with IBPC Qatar members.