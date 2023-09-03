Ibpc Qatar Visits Gbcq And Ahk Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: As part of its efforts in fostering close cooperation with German Companies desirof doing business in Qatar, IBPC Qatar visited the German Business Council Qatar (GBCQ) and AHK Qatar at their office in Doha on 31 August 2023.
IBPC President JafferSadik along with Vice Presidents Abdul Sathar, KP Ashraf and Manoj Megchiani met with Henning Zimmermann (GBCQ Chairman), Herbert Klausner (GBCQ Vice Chairman), Jens Schuster & Elias Chedid (GBCQ Board Members), and Rebecca Krey (AHK Representative) to discuss areas of mutual cooperation and hosting joint networking events for the benefit of German and Indian Businesspersons and Professionals in Qatar, as well has possibilities of hosting of visiting business delegations from Germany for doing business with IBPC Qatar members.
MENAFN03092023000063011010ID1106999731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.