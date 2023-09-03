Dukhan Bank Announces Five Winners To Receive 100,000 Dawards

Doha, Qatar: Dukhan Bank has announced the names of the winners in the second draw of its Credit Card Spend Campaign for customers to have a chance to win from a total 2,000,000 DAwards as part of the bank's efforts give back to its loyal customers.

The lucky winners were announced at the Bank's headquarters under the supervision of a representative of the qualitative license and market control department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Dukhan Bank's five customers who won the 100,000 DAwards each are:

Bayder Yousuf Kafoud, Marlon Laforteza, Husam Mohamed Khalil, Sheikha Alanoud Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Salwa Ismail Al Amadi.

During the campaign, which will run for three months from June 25 to September 25, 2023, Dukhan Bank Vand Mastercard credit cards holders will have the chance to win up to 1,000,000 DAwards when they make purchases using their credit card.

The campaign will see 10 winners selected to receive 100,000 DAwards in two monthly draws and one 1,000,000 DAwards winner in the grand prize draw.

The draw to select the lucky winner to receive 1,000,000 DAwards will be held on October 3, 2023.

Customers can redeem their DAwards to book flight tickets on over 900 airlines worldwide, and book hotel rooms in over 400,000 hotels across the globe.

The will also be able to rent cars from 150,000 rental partners worldwide, collect e-vouchers at leading merchants globally, and get e-vouchers for themselves or for their loved ones from the leading retail outlets locally, or transfer their DAwards to Qatar Airways Privilege club points, Nojoom points and for Shukran use.

To find out more about Dukhan Bank credit cards, customers can visit Dukhan Bank's website on dukhanbankor call the Contact Centre on 800 8555.

Alternatively, they can ask the Bank's virtual assistant 'Rashid' on the website, mobile app or via WhatsApp on 44100888.