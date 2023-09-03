Al Somah Earns Draw For Al Arabi In Al Duhail Thriller As Al Rayyan Go Top

Doha, Qatar: Omar Al Somah scored a last-gasp penalty as Al Arabi yesterday ended Al Duhail's winning run at the Expo Stars League (ESL) after snatching a thrilling 3-3 draw at Al Thumama Stadium.

In subsequent third round matches, Al Rayyan survived a late fightback from Al Shamal to secure a 4-3 victory and climbed to the top of standings with their third straight win while Al Sadd slipped after a goalless draw against Al Wakrah.

Striker Michael Olunga handed Al Duhail an early lead in fifth minute after receiving a through pass from Ibrahima Diallo, rounding up goalkeeper Jasem Al Hail to score the opener.

Al Arabi struck back with Senegalese Abdou Diallo scoring the leveler off a rebound in 13th minute after goalkeeper Salah Zakaria stopped an attempt following a free kick.

The Red Knights regained their lead through an own goal after Diallo headed the ball into his ownin 58th minute but Al Arabi cancelled the lead again through a 25-yard shot from Abdullah Marafi in 71st minute.



Al Arabi's Omar Al Somah celebrates after scoring a goal.

The defending champions took the lead for the third time in the match when substitute Ismail Mohammed netted the ball from a close range, sliding to connect Almoez Ali's cross in first minute of stoppage time.

Al Somah, however, made no mistake in a 99th minute penalty to snatch a point for Al Arabi after a foul on Youssef Msakni.

“We played a great match. The players' showed great responsibly and had high spirits in a tough match,” Al Arabi coach Younes Ali said after the match.

“We came back in the match more than once which shows our team's fighting spirit.”

It was a third draw for Al Arabi in as many matches but they were able to end Al Duhail's winning streak, who are now on third with seven points behind Al Gharafa on goal difference.

At Al Bayt Stadium, Al Shamal took the lead with an eighth-minute goal from Ricardo Jorge but Al Rayyan bounced back strongly to take a 4-1 lead after goals from Roger Guedes (16' and 75'), Khalid Sabah (42') and Ahmed Husham (67').

Al Shamal staged a late fightback through Matias Nani in 80th minute before Jorge scored his second goal to cut the lead further three minutes later.

But Al Rayyan held their nerves to keep the one-goal lead intact and maintain their perfect record with nine points.

Meanwhile, Al Sadd dominated Al Wakrah with ball possession at Khalifa International Stadium but they were unable to score against the Blue Waves slipping to fourth in the standings with seven points.