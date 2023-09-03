Qatar's Al Nasr Elected Asc Vice President

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Shooting & Archery Association President Mishaal Ibrahim Al Nasr yesterday was elected as the Vice President of Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) in Kuwait.

Al Nasr bagged 77 votes in the election which took place during the ASC General Assembly that also witnessed recommendation of Kuwait's Sheikh Salman Al Humoud Al Sabah being re-elected as ASC President for the next four years.

Al Nasr said he would do his best to lift sport in the continent.

“I dedicate this victory to the wise leadership of the country and to His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Committee, for their support for sports and athletes,” he told QNA.

“I hope that I will live up to expectations in the new position and that I will contribute, along with ASC, to improve shooting at the continental level,” he added.