Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix Gears Up For Roadshow Across Country

Lusail: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has announced a series of activations to be held in popular shopping locations across Qatar and Saudi Arabia for children and adults in preparation for the upcoming Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2023.

Fans can enjoy immersive activities at Mall of Qatar, Villagio, Doha Festival City, and Place Vendome. The Roadshow will give fans a chance to take part in exciting activities around Formula 1 and learn more about the popular motorsport.

Activities at these locations will include:

- A Formula 1 car replica that visitors can view and capture memorable photographs with. The replica will be installed in all locations except Villagio and Saudi Arabia

- Hall of Fame with interactive displays enabling visitors to learn about their favourite Formula 1 drivers, the upcoming race in Qatar and discover interesting facts about Lusail International Circuit.

- A virtual reality challenge that will simulate a pit box. Participants will compete against record times and experience the thrill of being in a pit crew. Through augmented reality, visitors can also visualise a Formula 1 car and take a picture with it by scanning a QR code available at the activation.



- Thrilling Formula 1 simulators will feature high technology gear and immerse visitors in the race excitement - the simulator will only be available at locations in Qatar.

- Live coloring station for visitors to virtually customize a Formula 1 car which they can watch race through the track in 3D.

- An engaging activity called“Strike a Pose” where fans can try out a new filter featuring Formula 1 drivers and participate in a social media competition for a chance to win F1 race ticket.

- Visitors can put their skills to the test with a specially designed Formula 1 Qatar GP TikTok filter and participate in a challenge.

An information desk to answer questions about ticketing and hospitality packages will also be available at every venue. The Roadshow will give visitors a peek into the world of Formula 1 and what they can expect from the Qatar Grand Prix set to take place from October 6-8 this year at LIC.