Fares Ibrahim To Compete In 2023 World Weightlifting Championships

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar star Fares Ibrahim will participate in the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships which will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from tomorrow until September 17.
The high-profile event will feature 2500 athletes from 170 countries.
The Championships serves as a mandatory event to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.
