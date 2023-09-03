India throws its initial Sun examining space operation

(MENAFN) India thrown its initial space operation to examine the sun on Saturday.



Aditya-L1 spacecraft took-off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, placed in southern India at 11.50 AM regional time (0620GMT), as stated by Press Information Bureau. The spacecraft will examine the sun from a spot around 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) from Earth.



The take-off took place more than a week following the successful touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 close to the south polar area of the moon.



“The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The (satellite launch) vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit,” India Space Research Organization posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.



The Aditya-L1 is directed at the L1 point of the Earth-Sun system, which provides a continuous observation of the sun, ISRO declared, also saying that: “This will provide a greater advantage of observing solar activities and their effect on space weather in real-time.”



The spacecraft moves seven cargos to study the chromosphere photosphere, as well as the external layers of the sun (the corona) via electromagnetic and particle as well as magnetic field sensors, it continued.

