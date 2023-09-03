Flash News: Okx Wallet Now Integrated With Oxalus

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Orbofi

OKX Wallet has integrated with Oxa, an NFT social commerce platform that allows users to connect, interact with each other online, and buy NFT collections without leaving the app, or website. This advanced social platform focused on NFT opens doors for users to communicate with other traders and collectors, stay updated on the market news, and upcoming NFT events.

To access Oxalus, users simply need to:

Users can also access Oxavia OKX Wallet's Discover Portal . The portal, which can be accessed via the Discover section on OKX Wallet on web and mobile, gathers over 10,000 dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.



OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .