Estate sales in UK to reach minimum level in 12 years

(MENAFN) Estate sales in the United Kingdom are on track to drop to the minimum level in over ten years due to increasing interest prices, real estate firm Zoopla declared in its house rate index released this week.



The amount of house purchases in Britain is anticipated to fall by 21 percent on yearly basis to around 1 million in 2023, 1.26 million lower from 2022 and the 14-year high of 1.48 million registered two years ago, when low interest rates and pandemic tax cuts increased purchasing.



Request of residential housing through the last four weeks fell by 34 percent in comparison to the usual for the last five years, as increasing interest rates and cost-of-living stresses evaluate on the market, as stated by the statement.



“It is the number of sales that have been hit hardest by higher borrowing costs, especially amongst mortgage reliant buyers,” Richard Donnell, managing director at Zoopla declared.



“Cash buyers are more immune and on track to account for more than one in three sales in 2023,” he continued.

