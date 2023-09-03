Saudi Celebrates Tourism Boom

The revenues reached 37 billion Saudi riyals (about 9.87 billion U.S. dollars), as per the data from the central bank, said the report.

The travel item of Saudi balance of payments registered a surpof 22.8 billion riyals in the first quarter, compared to a deficit of 1.6 billion riyals in the same period last year.

The kingdom received about 7.8 million tourists during the period, marking the best quarterly performance in its history by achieving a growth of 64 percent compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

The kingdom's outstanding performance in tourism also brought it to second place in the global ranking regarding the growth in international tourist arrivals, according to data issued by the World Tourism Organization in May.

The ministry attributed the achievement to the massive and continuing efforts made by the country to boost the tourism sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

