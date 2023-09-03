Lightning Strikes Kill 10 In Eastern India

According to him, lightning strikes killed four in the state's Khurda district, two in Bolangir and one each in Angul, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur and Dhenkanal.

Three people in Khurda were also injured in lightning strikes, he added.

The coastal areas of Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, also witnessed heavy rains on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that a similar situation would continue in parts of the state over the next four days. The IMD also advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms. ■

