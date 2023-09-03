Qatar To Kick Off Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers With A Match Against Brazil

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar volleyball team will face Brazil at the end of Sep. in the opening of its matches in (Group A) as part of the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The Qatari team will play second match in the qualifiers on Oct. 1, against Italy, followed by Iran on Oct. 3, Cuba on Oct. 4, Ukraine on Oct. 6, and Germany on Oct. 8. It will concludes the qualifiers on Oct. 9 with a match against the Czech national team.
