Seven Killed, Two Injured As Gunmen Attack Mosque In Nigeria

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least seven people were killed and two others were injured in an attack on a mosque by armed men in Nigeria's northwest Kaduna state, police said on Saturday.
The attack took place in the remote Saya village of the Ikara local government area of the state, as worshippers gathered for prayer, Kaduna police spokesman Mansur Haruna said.
Two others injured during the attack were taken to hospital for treatment, Haruna added.
Gangs of heavily armed men have wreaked havoc across Nigerias northwest in the past three years, kidnapping thousands, killing hundreds and making it unsafe in some areas to travel by road or to farm.
The attacks have confounded Nigeria's security forces that are overstretched combating a 14-year insurgency in the northeast, violent farmer-herder and sectarian clashes in the central region, and rising attacks by a separatist group in the southeast.
