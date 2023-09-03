Lightning Strikes Leave 10 Dead In Northeast India

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least ten people died and three other were injured due to lightning in six districts of Odisha in northeast India.
The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) which deals with disaster management in the state said that one person died in Angul district, two in Bolangir, one in Boudh, one in Jagatsinghpur, one in Dhenkanal and four in Khordha. The three injured were from Khordha district.
The coastal region of Odisha, including the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, witnessed heavy rain with lightning strikes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast a similar situation in several parts of the state in the next four days, and advised people to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorm activity. (QNA)
