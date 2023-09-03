Titus Alliance Recognized As Finalists For Multiple M&A Industry Awards For Third Consecutive Year

"As M&A Advisor celebrates its 25th Anniversary, it's still wonderful to see these award finalists representing the best of the mergers and acquisitions industry in 2022-23. They earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates," said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. "Given the uncertainty and volatile nature of M&A over the past three years, and in an environment that is increasingly demanding of its professionals, we have recognized the leading transactions, firms and individuals that represent the highest levels of performance."

The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2023 Future of Dealmaking Summit which will take place on November 14-15, 2023, and will feature over 500 of the industry's leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtables, one-on-one meetings and a solutions provider showcase led by a faculty of M&A industry stalwarts and business media experts. An independent judging committee comprised of top M&A industry experts will determine the ultimate recipients of the awards.

"We are absolutely honored and humbled to be nominated as a finalist for the M&A Advisor Award for the third consecutive year. Receiving this award affirms the value of our strong client relationships and the synergy within our team to deliver the best possible solutions. This recognition motivatesto continue exceeding expectations and driving impactful results," said Aran-Martin at TiAlliance.

For a complete list of finalists CLICK HERE .

ABOUT TIALLIANCE

TiAlliance is an award-winning M&A advisory firm that serves as trusted, financial advisors and valuation experts to companies for mergers & acquisitions, management buyouts, business appraisals, and financial reporting requirements. Tihas a proven track record of delivering holistic solutions that empower clients to make smart, strategic, and meaningful decisions about their businesses. For more information, please visit .

THE M&A ADVISOR

Now in its 25th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry's leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world's premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisitions, restructuring, and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services to accelerate the pace of dealmaking.

