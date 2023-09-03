Rely Radiology Awarded Ambulatory Care Accreditation From The Joint Commission For A Third Consecutive Term

Rely Radiology Awarded Ambulatory Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission



"I am proud of the entire Rely Radiology team and the company's accreditation," says Dr. Reono Bertagnolli, Medical Director. "This achievement and seal reflect Rely's unwavering dedication to provide the highest quality services and to meet or exceed the rigorstandards and expectations set by The Joint Commission on a regular basis."

To earn re-accreditation, Rely Radiology underwent an arduous, comprehensive review by The Joint Commission. The inspection confirmed the company's ongoing compliance with Ambulatory Health standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, quality assurance, credentialing, and leadership.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consento help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance.

"Rely has been an excellent partner over the years, and their re-accreditation by The Joint Commission validates what TridentCare has come to expect from Rely - cost-effective, timely and high-quality interpretations by some of the finest radiologists and cardiologists in the country," said Jeff Hooper, COO for TridentCare, a leading national provider of portable diagnostic imaging.

"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "Through collaborating on innovative solutions and evidence-based resources and tools, The Joint Commission helps drive improvement while maintaining accountability through our leading survey methods and standards. We commend Rely Radiology for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity, and compassion for all patients."

