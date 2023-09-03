Viacom18 Wins Bcci Media Rights For ₹5,963 Cr

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), secured the media rights for all bilateral cricket matches to be played in India during the next five years for ₹5,963 crore through the e-auction conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday.
