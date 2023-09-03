Ott Releases This Week: Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "If you're a fan of OTT releases, you're in luck this week. A plethora of movies and shows are hitting variOTT platforms this week. Let's dive into what's new as we check OTT releases this week for movies and web series.Choose LoveThis is a Netflix interactive movie starring Laura Marano, Avan Jogia and Scott Michael Foster. For such movies, you can choose how the story will flow.Platform: NetflixRelease Date: August 31Language: EnglishGenre: Rom-ComDD ReturnsThis horror-comedy starring Santhanam, Surbhi and Fefsi Vijayan is about a haunted family, where a gang of thieves ends up in the house.Platform: ZEE5Release Date: September 1Language: TamilGenre: Horror ComedyDisenchantment: The Final SeasonThe adult-targeted animated series is set in Dreamland, a medieval kingdom that's falling apart. The fifth instalment continues from September 1.Platform: NetflixRelease Date: September 1Language: EnglishGenre: FantasyFriday Night PlanIn this coming-of-age comedy, Babil Khan, Medha Rana, and Juhi Chawla star as the main characters. The plot revolves around two squabbling brothers.Platform: NetflixRelease Date: September 1Genre: ComedyHostel Hudugaru BekagiddareAjith, an aspiring filmmaker criticised for lacking story structure, finds himself blamed for his hostel warden's fake suicide note. A comedy of errors unfolds as students try to hide the body.Platform: ZEE5Release Date: September 1Language: KannadaGenre: ComedyIs She the Wolf?Five men and five women seek love through dates and a project. Some women are \"lying wolves\" hiding true feelings.Platform: NetflixRelease Date: September 3Language: EnglishGenre: Reality showKaisi Yeh Yaariaan Season 5This popular series stars Parth Samthan, Niti Taylor, Kishwer Merchant and Ayaz Khan. In the new season, the protagonist couple focuses on resolving their differences and internal conflicts to understand each other better.Platform: JioCinemaRelease Date: September 2Language: HindiGenre: RomanceLive to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesIn this documentary, Dan Buettner explores five distinct communities known for their residents' exceptionally long and fulfilling lives.Platform: NetflixRelease Date: August 30Language: EnglishGenre: DocumentaryMiss Adrenaline: A Tale of TwinsAssuming her long-lost twin sister's identity, a competitive biker seeks to avenge the death and uncover the truth behind their separation.Platform: NetflixRelease Date: August 30Language: SpanishGenre: DramaMr. RightAlthough he's never experienced love himself, Cheng Hao is a dentist who dedicates his leisure time to advising others on winning over their dream girl.Platform: MX PlayerRelease Date: August 30Language: Mandarin (Chinese)Genre: DramaScam 2003: The Telgi StoryBorn in Karnataka's Khanapur, Telgi orchestrates a complex scam across multiple Indian states, leaving the entire nation rattled.Platform: SonyLIVRelease Date: September 1Language: HindiGenre: DramaThe FreelancerEx-cop Avinash Kamath, now a mercenary, embarks on a perilmission to rescue newlywed Aliya from war-ravaged Syria amid rising ISIS terror.Platform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: September 1Language: HindiGenre: ThrillerThe Wheel of Time Season 2Powerful sorceresses strive to shield Rand from the Dark One while grappling with his growing power and emerging insanity. Despite vanquishing the Dark One, evil persists as the Last Battle looms.Platform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: September 1Language: EnglishGenre: Action
