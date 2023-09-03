Malayalam Actor Aparna Nair Found Dead At Her Home In Kerala Police Launch Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Malayalam cine-serial actor Aparna Nair passed away at the age of 33. As per police, Aparna was found hanging at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram, PTI has reported. She is survived by her husband and two children.The 33-year old actor has acted in a few movies and numerserials, was found hanging inside her room at her residence near Karamana here last night, police said as quoted by PTI.Aparna was staying with her husband and their children, police said. As per the police, the incident happened at around 7.30 pm on 31 August. The Police were informed about the incident by the private hospital where she was admitted after she was found hanging.\"We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death,\" a police officer told PTI.Police suspect that it was a case of suicide and that family issues were behind the extreme step. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the police added.(With inputs from PTI)
