Security Council Extends Un Force Mandate In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, August 31 (Petra) -- The UN Security Council extended Thursday the mandate of the UN Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a year until the end of August 2024.
Resolution No. 2695 urged the Government of Israel to expedite the withdrawal of its army from the northern village of Ghajar and the adjacent area north of the Blue Line without further delay and in coordination with UNIFIL.
MENAFN03092023000117011021ID1106999384
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.