Who Praises Royal Call To Combat Smoking In Jordan

Amman, August 31 (Petra) -- The World Health Organisation (WHO) office in Jordan lauded Thursday His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives urging the government to step up measures to combat the spread of smoking in Jordan, especially in schools.
According to a statement, the WHO Representative in Jordan, Jamila Raabi, praised the royal directives, noting the "importance" of cooperation between the WHO office in Jordan, the Ministry of Health and local communities to reduce the spread of tobaand protect the health of Jordanians.
Raabi discussed the King's directives during a meeting with government officials regarding the "urgent need" to intensify efforts to combat smoking in all its forms, especially among youth and school students, according to the statement.
The WHO office in Jordan "stands in support of the efforts of His Majesty the King in his wise leadership and commitment to the health and wellness of the Jordanian people," the statement reads.
