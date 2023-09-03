Public Prosecution Charges Suspect Of 'Ma'an Groom' Killing With 'Premeditated Murder'

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, August 31 (Petra) -- The suspect of killing a man a day before his wedding in Maan in the incident that became known as the "Maan groom" pleaded guilty Thursday before the Public Prosecutor of the High Criminal Court.
The suspect said he regrets the "unintentional" killing of his friend by firing shots into the air in a sign of "joy" during a party for his friend who was getting married a day before the incident.
The Public Prosecutor charged the suspect with "premeditated murder." He charged him with carrying an unlicensed firearm, whose penalty is temporary labour for up to 20 years.
According to the law, the actions carried out by the accused constitute a felony of murder based on the provisions of the Penal Code.
This incident coincided only 15 days after the Public Prosecution issued a directive to all prosecutors to prosecute anyone who fires "unnecessarily."
The authorities had arrested 35 people who did not respond to the call of the security services not to fire bullets into the air following the announcement of the high school exam results.
