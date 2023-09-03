Prosecutor Charges Irbid Street Racer With Premeditated Murder

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- A Public Prosecutor filed multiple charges against two individuals suspected of street racing, including premeditated murder, facing up to 30 years in prison.
The indictment was made after police identified the drivers responsible for an accident, where eight pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the Hofa area in the Irbid governorate last Tuesday, killing six people and leaving two others severely injured.
The first driver, who is suspected of causing the deaths and injuries, is facing charges of premeditated murder of more than one person, attempted murder, causing damage to property, illegal racing on a public road and reckless driving.
The driver of the second vehicle is facing charges of accessory to premeditated murder of more than one person, accessory to attempted murder, illegal racing on a public road and reckless driving.
The Public Prosecutor, in the charge sheet, said that the defendants' reckless driving on a public road without any regard for citizens' lives or the law has led to a "catastrophic accident" and the loss of lives. "Knowing the risks and moving forward with the race shows that the defendants' actions were intentional and premeditated," he noted.
Under Jordan's Penal Code, the crime of premeditated murder of more than one person carries a prison term of up to 30 years.
