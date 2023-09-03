Ministry Urges Female Educators To Report Wrongful Termination

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labor denounced on Thursday the practice of terminating a teacher's employment in a private school or kindergarten due to pregnancy.
Under the collective labor contract, an educator's contract cannot be terminated starting from the sixth month of pregnancy and throughout her maternity leave, according to a ministry statement.
Muhammad Zyoud, the ministry's media spokesperson called on female teachers who fall victim to such practices to submit complaints through the Hemaya (Protection) electronic platform.
He pointed out that the ministry made a request to the Teachers' Committee of the Union of Private Education Workers to provide a list of schools that practice such methods.
He also stressed that the ministry would not approve an internal system for any school that stipulates the termination of the teacher's services if she is pregnant.
