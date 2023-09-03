Prince Mired Meets Civil Defense Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Mired bin Raad, Chairman of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), met with a delegation from the Civil Defense Department (CDD), headed by the Director Brigadier General Muhammad Omari.
During the meeting, Prince Mired was briefed on the CDD's measures for accessibility standards for persons with disabilities, including its Building Requirements Code issued by the National Building Council of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing in 2018.
Prince Mired stressed the importance of applying the technical requirements contained in the code for people with disabilities, as well as checking design plans for buildings and not permitting or approving them unless they conform to these requirements.
He also expressed his satisfaction with the measures taken by the CDD, underscoring the importance of overcoming all obstacles and monitoring new buildings to ensure the application of accessibility standards for persons with disabilities.
The council, he pointed out, will not hesitate to take the necessary measures and provide the necessary technical support to enable those in charge of maintaining the code.
