Jordan Receives Credentials Of Newly-Appointed Peru Envoy

Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Diplomatic Affairs Lina Hadid on Thursday received a copy of the credentials of the new envoy of Peru Jose Betancourt, as an accredited and non-resident ambassador to the Kingdom.
During a meeting with the newly-appointed envoy, Hadid offered her best wishes to Betancourt on his mission to boost relations between the two countries.
