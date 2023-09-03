Fuel Prices To Go Up In September, Announces Gov't Committee

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- A government fuel pricing committee on Thursday decided to increase the prices of basic fuels for the month of September.
The price of one liter of both types of unleaded gasoline, octane-90 and octane-95, was increased by JD0.040 and will be sold for JD0.96 and JD1.205 respectively, according to a statement by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
Diesel will be sold for JD0.80 per liter after a JD0.085 increase.
The price of cooking gas will remain at JD7 per cylinder.
