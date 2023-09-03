Commission Keeps Fuel Price Difference Item On Electricity Bills At Zero

Sunday, 03 September 2023 01:28 GMT

Amman, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- The Energy and Minerals Sector Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Thursday decided to keep the value of the fuel price difference item on the monthly electricity bill unchanged at zero for September.

